UPND LAUNCHES PROBE INTO ALLEGED CIRCULATION OF PARTY MATERIALS.



The United Party for National Development (UPND) says it has launched investigations into isolated incidents in which some individuals are allegedly found in possession of party materials they are not supposed to have during the ongoing political contestation.





The ruling party has recently been marred by reports of double adoptions in some areas, a situation that has left several aggrieved aspiring candidates opting to stand as independents ahead of the elections.





Speaking during an exclusive interview, UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe said the party is currently working to establish where the incidents occurred, how the materials were obtained and who may have been responsible for issuing them.





Mr. Simuuwe said the matter is being treated with seriousness due to the gravity of the allegations, adding that a full official statement will be released once investigations are concluded.





He explained that the issue surrounding the alleged circulation of double adoption certificates within the party is an internal matter currently being handled through established party procedures.





Mr. Simuuwe noted that the party is aware of individuals who have been circulating certificates on social media despite being advised not to publicise them before the entire process is concluded.





He further stated that while some individuals displaying the certificates may have been officially adopted, others may not have been adopted, stressing that every organisation operates under clear rules and procedures.





Mr. Simuuwe assured party members and the public that the UPND will issue a more comprehensive official statement once all internal investigations are completed.



By Rajesh Michael Simiza.