STATEMENT ON THE ALLEGED BREACH OF THE TONSE–PAMODZI ALLIANCE AGREEMENT DURING MAYORAL ADOPTION IN LUSAKA





The leadership and members of the Resolute Party wish to express deep concern and disappointment over the unfortunate events that unfolded at the Lusaka Civic Centre during the mayoral adoption process.





According to the agreed arrangement within the Tonse–Pamodzi alliance, the mayoral candidate was expected to file under the Resolute Party ticket in line with the understanding reached among alliance partners. However, a group of senior Tonse leaders allegedly stormed the adoption process and forced the candidate to file under another party against the agreed position.





Among those alleged to have been present and actively involved in these actions were Mr. Kennedy Kamba, Hon. Binwell Mpundu, Mr. Danny Yanga, and Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya. Witnesses at the scene described the conduct as “sharp practice,” aimed at manipulating and dribbling alliance partners instead of fostering unity, honesty, and mutual respect.





It is further reported that some Pamodzi members present at the scene were left emotional and helpless after witnessing what they believed to be a clear act of deception and betrayal of trust within the alliance framework.





One of the statements allegedly made at the scene questioned whether this is truly how Tonse and Pamodzi intend to work together — through deception, lies, and political dribbling — and whether such conduct inspires confidence in the ability of the alliance to govern the nation effectively when even simple agreements cannot be honored.





The Resolute Party also notes with concern that similar complaints have allegedly emerged in both Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces, where alliance candidates have reportedly been sidelined through questionable maneuvers.





We therefore wish to remind all alliance members that the agreement regarding the adoption of candidates in the affected provinces was officially communicated to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). In light of these developments, we are calling upon the ECZ and the Tonse–Pamodzi leadership to ensure that only candidates filed under the agreed party arrangement are recognized and adopted in accordance with the alliance agreement.





Failure to uphold these agreements risks undermining trust, unity, and credibility within the alliance. Consequently, any candidate who filed under a different political party contrary to the agreed arrangement should be subjected to review and possible disqualification in line with the alliance understanding.





Political alliances can only survive on the foundation of honesty, integrity, and respect for agreements. Without these principles, cooperation becomes impossible and public confidence is eroded.





Photographic documentation of the events was reportedly captured by Andy Junior, while Mr. Nyasulu was assisting supporters with documentation during the filing process.