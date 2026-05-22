ACKIM NJOBVU STORMS INTO PRESIDENTIAL RACE WITH MIRIAM BANDA AS RUNNING MATE

………The race for State House just got louder.





Ackim Njobvu on Friday officially filed his presidential nomination papers at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, sealing his place on the ballot for Zambia’s highly anticipated August 13, 2026 General Election.





And he did not arrive quietly.



Backed by supporters and carrying a message centered on change, the Democratic Union Party leader filed alongside his running mate Miriam Banda as the Electoral Commission of Zambia closed its intense five-day nomination process.





With bold confidence, Njobvu declared that he is entering the race as a serious challenger determined to unseat the ruling administration.



“It is time to retire President Hichilema and the UPND,” Njobvu charged moments after filing.





His entrance now adds fresh energy to an already crowded presidential battlefield that features political heavyweights, opposition veterans, and emerging challengers.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia confirmed that although 30 aspiring candidates paid nomination fees, only 14 successfully met the constitutional and procedural requirements to file.





Among those who made the final cut are incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema with running mate Mutale Nalumango for the United Party for National Development, Fred M’membe for the Socialist Party, Harry Kalaba for Citizens First, and Kelvin Fube Bwalya representing Zambia Must Prosper.





Political observers say Njobvu’s aggressive messaging and outsider positioning could make him one of the surprise names to watch in this year’s election.





As Zambia heads toward what is shaping up to be a fierce national contest, all eyes now turn to campaigns, alliances, and the battle for undecided voters.