U.S. Investigates “8647” Message Near National Mall



U.S. authorities are investigating an incident at the National Mall after the number “8647” was found marked on a lawn near a major public area in Washington, D.C.





The message has sparked controversy because “47” is widely associated with President Donald Trump as the 47th U.S. president, while “86” is a slang term often interpreted as “remove” or “get rid of.”





Officials are treating the case as possible vandalism, while some political figures have argued the message could be interpreted as a threat against the president. Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.