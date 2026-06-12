U.S–IRAN CEASEFIRE DEAL SHOCKER: “ISLAMABAD AGREEMENT” UNVEILED IN HIGH-STAKES BREAKTHROUGH TALKS



A dramatic draft ceasefire framework between the United States and Iran has reportedly emerged, outlining sweeping commitments across nuclear, military, and economic fronts, according to Axios.





Under the proposed nuclear terms, Iran would pledge never to pursue nuclear weapons and allow supervised “down-blending” of highly enriched uranium on its own soil under UN inspection. However, any deeper rollback of its nuclear programme would depend on a second-phase agreement still to be negotiated.





In a major regional shift, the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened to free navigation with no tolls, with shipping expected to return to pre-conflict levels within 30 days. The deal also calls for a broader Middle East ceasefire, including Lebanon





Sanctions relief would begin with a 60-day oil waiver, potentially expanding if Iran demonstrates compliance and goodwill. Frozen Iranian assets would be released in tranches. The 60-day ceasefire is reportedly mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, with a signing ceremony in Geneva involving JD Vance, and is being dubbed the “Islamabad Agreement.”