U.S.-Iran Deal May Increase Pressure on North Korea to Find New Bargaining Chips



Following reports that the United States and Iran reached an MOU involving sanctions relief in exchange for steps linked to the Strait of Hormuz, analysts believe the agreement could influence North Korea’s long-term diplomatic strategy.





They argue that, unlike Iran, North Korea does not control a globally important energy transit route, giving Pyongyang fewer economic leverage points in future negotiations with Washington.

As a result, analysts say North Korea may look for new bargaining chips to strengthen its position if dialogue with the United States resumes, while continuing to insist that its nuclear weapons program is not open for negotiation.