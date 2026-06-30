U.S.-Iran Talks Confirmed as “Indirect Talks” With No Face-to-Face Meeting

Qatar has officially confirmed that the latest negotiations between the United States and Iran are being conducted as “Indirect Talks,” with no direct face-to-face meeting between the two sides.

According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry, the U.S. delegation, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is holding discussions with Qatari officials in one room, while Iran’s technical delegation is meeting separately with the Qatari mediation team in another.

Qatar is serving as the intermediary, carrying proposals and responses back and forth between Washington and Tehran in an effort to keep diplomatic channels open.

The indirect negotiation format highlights the continued absence of direct U.S.-Iran engagement, even as both sides seek to manage regional tensions through Qatari mediation.