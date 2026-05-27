U.S. Plan to Turn ISIS Terrorists Against Iran Russia’s Top Spy Chief Issues Alarming Warning





In a chilling address at a Eurasian intelligence summit, Russia’s FSB Director Aleksandr Bortnikov claims Western intelligence agencies are secretly freeing former ISIS fighters from Syrian prisons and relocating them to covert camps in Iraq.





According to Moscow, these militants are being molded into a “shadow army” an irregular proxy force aimed at destabilizing Iran. But the warning doesn’t stop there. Bortnikov also fears these same fighters could eventually be turned against former Soviet republics in Central Asia.





Is this a legitimate intelligence bombshell or a new round of disinformation ? Either way, the idea of re-arming ISIS-linked militants…even against a rival like Iran…raises serious moral and strategic red flags.





We break down the invisible new front in the global war.