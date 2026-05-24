U.S. Reportedly Pauses Part of Proposed Taiwan Arms Package Amid Iran Conflict Logistics Review





Senior U.S. officials have indicated that parts of a proposed arms package for Taiwan worth around $14 billion may be temporarily delayed as Washington reviews munitions availability linked to ongoing operations involving Iran.





Acting U.S. Navy Secretary Hung Cao told a Senate hearing that some foreign military sales are currently on “pause” while the Pentagon ensures sufficient stockpiles for ongoing operational requirements. However, Taiwan’s government says it has not received any formal notification of a suspension or cancellation of the proposed package.





Reuters and other international outlets also reported that sources familiar with the process say the Taiwan arms package is not officially tied to the Iran conflict and that U.S. foreign military sales often take years to move through approval and delivery stages.



Source: Reuters, AP, The Guardian, CBS News.