U.S. Shoots Down Four Iranian Drones, Strikes Coastal Radar Sites



The United States military says it intercepted and destroyed four Iranian attack drones that were heading toward the Strait of Hormuz and were considered a direct threat to regional maritime traffic.





According to U.S. officials, the drones were detected approaching one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes before being successfully engaged by American forces.





Following the interceptions, U.S. forces launched strikes against Iranian coastal radar facilities located in Goruk and on Qeshm Island. Washington described the operation as a defensive action aimed at protecting freedom of navigation and regional security.





Iran, however, condemned the strikes and accused the United States of violating the ceasefire agreement and infringing upon Iranian sovereignty. Tehran argued that the targeted radar installations were located within its own territory and that the attacks represented an escalation of tensions.





The incident marks another sharp escalation in the ongoing confrontation between Washington and Tehran, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining at the center of growing military tensions across the Gulf.