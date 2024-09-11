The U.S. Soccer Federation has appointed Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team.











The 52-year-old started his managerial career with Espanyol in 2009, and he has also been in charge of Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea since retiring as a player in 2006.











Surprisingly, he left Chelsea at the end of last season, and he will now manage a national side for the first time in his career.













Addressing the press, Pochettino said, “The decision to join USMNT wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on.











“The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here – those are the things that inspired me.”











U.S. Soccer Sporting Director, Matt Crocker, who led a global search process and made the final decision to appoint Pochettino as head coach, said:













“Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams,” said Crocker.







“His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad. We are thrilled to have Mauricio on board as we embark on this exciting journey to achieve success on the global stage.”











“The decision to join U.S. Soccer wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on,” Pochettino said.













“The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here — those are the things that inspired me. The opportunity to lead the U.S. Men’s National Team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn’t pass up. I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of.”











“Mauricio is a world-class coach with a proven track record of developing players and achieving success at the highest levels,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.













“His passion for the game, his innovative approach to coaching, and his ability to inspire and connect with players make him the perfect fit for this role. We are excited to have him leading our Men’s National Team.”











“Hiring Mauricio is a step forward in our mission to compete at the highest level and make a lasting mark on the global soccer landscape,” said U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson.











“His deep knowledge of the game, his commitment to developing talent, and his relentless drive for excellence are exactly what we need as we prepare for the 2026 World Cup. Mauricio understands the unique potential of this team and this country, and he shares our belief that U.S. Soccer is on the cusp of something truly special.













“This announcement is part of a historic era for U.S. Soccer, coming on the heels of our Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center groundbreaking, launching the Soccer Forward Foundation, hiring Emma Hayes to lead our Women’s National Team, and winning Olympic gold,” Batson continued.











“We are building a program that not only wins on the global stage but inspires the next generation of American soccer players and fans, and we’re thrilled to have Mauricio play a key role in that journey.”











As part of the transition process, Crocker appointed Mikey Varas to serve as interim head coach for the matches against Canada last Saturday and New Zealand tonight.



