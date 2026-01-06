U.S. widens visa bond policy, slaps up to $15,000 entry requirement on more countries

The United States has expanded its visa bond policy, pulling seven more countries into a system that requires some travelers to lodge thousands of dollars before they can even apply to enter the country.

Under the latest update from the Trump administration, passport holders from Bhutan, Botswana, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, and Turkmenistan may now be asked to post bonds of up to $15,000 as part of the visa process. Five of the newly added countries are in Africa, deepening concerns about the financial barriers facing applicants from the continent.

With these additions, the total number of affected nations has climbed to 13, all but two of them African. For many prospective travelers, the cost alone places a U.S. visa well beyond reach.

The changes were introduced quietly last week, according to a notice published on the travel.state.gov website. The State Department confirmed that the new designations came into force on Jan. 1.

The bond requirement forms part of a broader push by the Trump administration to further restrict entry into the United States. Other measures already in place include mandatory in-person visa interviews for applicants from all visa-required countries, along with demands for extensive social media histories and detailed records of personal and family travel and residency.

U.S. officials argue that the bonds, which range from $5,000 to $15,000, are intended to deter visa overstays and ensure compliance with immigration rules.

However, posting a bond does not guarantee approval. Applicants who are denied a visa are entitled to a refund, as are successful travelers who later prove they have followed the terms of their stay.

The newly listed countries now join Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, Tanzania, Gambia, Malawi, and Zambia, which were added to the bond program in August and October of last year.