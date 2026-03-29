UAE Air Defenses Crush Massive Iranian Missile and Drone Barrage Near Dubai



UAE forces knocked out 20 Iranian ballistic missiles and 37 drones in a major overnight attack on March 28, 2026, with intercepts lighting up the skies near Dubai airport.





Iran’s regime keeps pouring firepower into the Gulf, part of a reckless escalation that has seen them fire hundreds of missiles and nearly 2,000 drones at the UAE since mid-March. UAE defenses, backed by American-made systems, have stopped the vast majority, but falling debris has caused civilian casualties and damage.





This latest barrage shows Iran’s dangerous pattern of aggression against a stable, prosperous neighbor. While the UAE stands firm protecting its people and sovereignty, the mullahs in Tehran continue risking wider war through reckless proxy attacks and direct strikes.