UAE Air Defenses Foil Second Iranian Drone Attempt Near Burj Khalifa





UAE air defense systems shot down an Iranian drone this morning over downtown Dubai, just short of the Burj Khalifa. Video footage captured thick smoke rising amid the skyline after the successful interception.





This marks the second such attempt in recent days, following a similar incident earlier this week. Iranian attacks on the UAE, part of the broader escalation involving U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, have targeted civilian and economic sites including airports and financial districts since late February.





Official UAE reports confirm air defenses have intercepted hundreds of drones and missiles overall, limiting damage. Debris from interceptions has caused fires and minor structural hits in areas like the financial center and residential towers, but no direct strike reached the Burj Khalifa itself.





Deliberate targeting of civilian landmarks violates international law and constitutes a war crime. The UAE’s advanced systems, including Patriot and THAAD batteries, continue to prove effective in protecting population centers despite the ongoing barrage.





Six civilians have died and 131 injured across the attacks to date. Tensions remain high across the Gulf as Iran presses its retaliation campaign against American allies in the region.