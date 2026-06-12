UAE Emerges as New Mediator in U.S.-Iran Talks



The United Arab Emirates has reportedly entered the diplomatic effort to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, with senior UAE officials holding direct face-to-face discussions with Iranian representatives.





The move marks the first known high-level meeting between the two sides since the outbreak of the crisis and adds a new regional player to the negotiation process alongside Qatar.





Sources say the UAE is pushing for guarantees that shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf remain secure and that commercial vessels can operate without the threat of attacks if a peace deal is reached.