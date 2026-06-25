UCZ CLERGY CALLS FOR CHURCH DIALOGUE WITH LUNGU FAMILY OVER BURIAL OF FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU

United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Lusaka Presbytery Bishop Rev. Dr Lordwell Siame has appealed for meaningful engagement between the church and the family of late former President Edgar Lungu regarding his burial site, following a recent court ruling.

Bishop Siame’s remarks come after the Supreme Court of Appeal in South Africa overturned an August 2025 decision by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which had previously ruled that the Zambian government could repatriate Mr. Lungu’s remains for a state funeral and burial in Zambia.

Speaking to RCV News in Lusaka today, Bishop Siame emphasized the need for genuine engagement, citing what he described as hypocrisy among some church leaders, some of whom have ridiculed the bereaved family.

He stressed that now that the government has stepped aside from pursuing the matter, it is time for the church to demonstrate its pastoral responsibility by acting appropriately as the moral conscience of society.

“Now that the government has stepped aside, it is time for the church to rise to the occasion, engage the Lungu family, and exercise its counselling skills,” said Bishop Siame.

Bishop Siame further noted that burying Mr. Lungu in Zambia would help spare the country further embarrassment, as it is already facing criticism for its failure to reach consensus on important national issues.

He also called on the church to respect the wishes of the Lungu family, whether they decide to bury the former president in Zambia or elsewhere.

📸St Paul’s UCZ Kabwata

By Christabel Kamunu