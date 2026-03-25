DEEP STATE BODY COUNT: UFO Scientists Dropping Like Flies as Trump Pushes for Full Disclosure

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett is sounding the alarm on a disturbing pattern that’s impossible to ignore. Top scientists and military figures tied to aerospace, fusion, and materials research are turning up dead or vanished right as President Trump demands the release of classified UFO files.

“Something dark is going on,” Burchett warned. “I know these scientists and researchers. They have testified. We’ve got to get to the bottom of it. It’s just too much… And by the way, I’m not suicidal.”

The timing stinks. Trump’s push for transparency has the gatekeepers in a panic, and suddenly experts who know too much start disappearing.

The list is chilling:

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, a former commander with deep UFO program ties, vanished from his Albuquerque home on February 27, 2026, leaving behind his phone, glasses, and other essentials. Extensive searches have turned up nothing.

Aerospace and materials scientist Monica Reza disappeared while hiking in California’s Angeles National Forest on June 22, 2025. Still missing.

MIT fusion physicist Nuno Loureiro was gunned down in the foyer of his Brookline home in December 2025. The brilliant plasma expert died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Caltech astrophysicist Carl Grillmair was shot dead on his own porch in Llano, California, on February 16, 2026. A suspect was arrested, but the loss to advanced research is massive.

Novartis scientist Jason Thomas went missing in December 2025; his body was found months later.

Burchett says intelligence agencies are stonewalling his efforts to investigate these cases. The numbers in these niche fields are suspiciously high, and the deep state has every reason to keep the lid on breakthrough tech that could upend energy, defense, and everything in between.

This isn’t random tragedy. It’s a warning shot to anyone thinking about blowing the whistle on what the government really knows about UAPs. Trump is right to force the files out into the open. The American people deserve the truth, not more convenient “accidents” and cover-ups.

The swamp is fighting back dirty. Time to drain it completely and expose whatever they’re hiding before more patriots and pioneers pay the ultimate price.

HT BENNY JOHNSON