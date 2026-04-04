Ugandan student suffers injuries during Way of the Cross

A Ugandan university student suffered injuries while portraying Jesus Christ during a Good Friday

Dennis Zziwa, a second-year law student from Kampala International University, portrayed Jesus Christ during the “Way of the Cross” walk at Our Lady of Africa Church on Good Friday.

He sustained injuries from the beatings as he acted the role of Jesus Christ and was treated by Red Cross staff.

He was later transferred to Lamone Health Center in Luzira for further treatment.

Credit: NTV Uganda