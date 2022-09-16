UGANDA’S OPPOSITION LEADER Bobi Wine IN UKRAINE. He writes 👇



Still in Ukraine, I have visited the areas of Bucha, Dmitrovka, Borodyanka, and Hostomel. These cities are testament not just to the devastation and ruin by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, but also the resilience of the Ukrainian people who have so courageously fought back.



It is saddening to see cities like Bucha that were previously peaceful and thriving now reduced to rubble and mass graves. Yet amidst all this despair, one cannot fail to observe the hundreds of destroyed Russian tanks and other munitions that litter the streets.



The valor with which Ukrainians have resisted Russia’s oppression should teach all that struggle for freedom, peace and self-determination to never give up even in the face of overwhelming odds.