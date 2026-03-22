UK Minister: No Evidence Iran Plans Missile Strikes on Europe



Britain’s Cabinet Minister Steve Reed has directly contradicted recent Israeli warnings, telling Reuters there is no intelligence indicating Iran intends to launch missile attacks on European countries.





The statement comes amid heightened Middle East tensions and follows repeated Israeli claims of an imminent Iranian threat extending beyond the region.





Posted by a BRICS-focused account, the message juxtaposes Reed speaking in front of Union Jacks with the Iranian flag, visually underscoring the widening gap between Western intelligence assessments and the alarm bells coming from Tel Aviv.





Bottom line: London sees no credible sign of Iran targeting Europe with missiles—at least not based on what British agencies know right now.