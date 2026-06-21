UK PM Starmer expected to resign on Monday and set out orderly exit,



From landslide to leadership crisis: where did it all go wrong for Keir Starmer?





The failure of many of the UK’s recent prime ministers, who have passed through Downing Street in quick succession, seems easy to explain.





Theresa May couldn’t do what she promised and didn’t “get Brexit done”. Boris Johnson broke his own rules, and the law.



Liz Truss failed through sheer incompetence.





But Keir Starmer won an election by a landslide and led his party to victory after 14 years out of power.



So why is he looking at a sudden exit?



Keir Starmer has struggled because he disappointed too many, and persuaded too few.





Crucially, Starmer has never won over the public.



Labour’s election in 2024 was an anti-Tory vote, not a pro-Labour one, and Starmer rode a wave of unhappiness from a moody and volatile electorate.