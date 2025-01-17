UK Police Launch Manhunt For Zimbabwean Teen (15) Wanted For London Bus Murder

Zimbabwean Teen Sought in Connection with London Bus Murder

A 15-year-old Zimbabwean boy, Colin Chabikwa, is being sought by UK police in connection with the fatal stabbing of Kelyan Bokassa on a London bus. Police have now confirmed that Chabikwa had been missing for months before the tragic attack that took place on January 7th.

A Growing Search

Chabikwa vanished from Gillingham in Kent on September 23, 2024, and was previously listed as a missing person. His photo was circulated by Kent Police, who also noted his connections to Woolwich, southeast London.

Now, police are linking him to the murder of 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa. The stabbing occurred on the 472 double-decker bus in Woolwich Church Street just before 2:30 PM. Despite efforts from paramedics and the London Air Ambulance, Kelyan tragically died shortly after being attacked.

Det Chief Insp Sarah Lee, who is heading the investigation, expressed her thoughts for Kelyan’s family and community. She stated,



“Firstly, my thoughts are with the family and friends of Kelyan. I know his death has deeply affected many in the community and I would like to thank people in Woolwich for the support they have shown.”

Police are working “around the clock” to catch those responsible, appealing to the public for help in locating Chabikwa and his 16-year-old accomplice, Mosawar Zazi.

Gang Tensions and A Haunting Last Post

Kelyan, a budding drill rapper known as Grippa, had reportedly been involved in a gang-related feud prior to his death. Investigators believe he may have been targeted in a gang rivalry, possibly linked to an Instagram post he made just before the stabbing. The post showed Kelyan asking his followers if anyone had a “mindy,” a slang term for a knife.

Kelyan’s mother, Marie Bokassa, has described her son as a “very caring” young man who loved football, drawing, and cooking. However, she also revealed that Kelyan had struggled with gangs since he was just six years old. She recalled,

“I feel hurt because I tried to prevent it. I’ve tried so many, so many times. I screamed it, I said ‘my son is going to be killed.’”

Sadly, Kelyan’s death comes just three months after another teenager, Daejaun Campbell, was fatally stabbed in Woolwich. This area has seen a troubling rise in youth violence, with authorities now increasing patrols and searches in response to the recent tragedy.

Police Urge Public to Stay Alert

The Metropolitan Police have urged the public not to approach Chabikwa or Zazi if they are spotted. Instead, they are calling for immediate contact with authorities.

“We would like to speak to Chabikwa and Zazi. If seen, we urge the public not to approach them, but to contact police as soon as possible.”

The hunt for these two teens continues, and police are determined to bring justice for Kelyan.