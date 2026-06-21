Ukraine and Japan warn North Korean missiles are becoming dramatically more accurate with Russian assistance





North Korea’s KN-23 and KN-24 short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs), more than 100 of which have reportedly been used by Russian forces against Ukraine, are showing a significant increase in combat effectiveness.





According to recent assessments, North Korean missiles deployed in 2024 initially demonstrated relatively poor accuracy, with some missiles missing their intended targets by several kilometers or even malfunctioning and exploding mid-flight.





However, analysis of more recent launches reportedly shows a dramatic improvement. Intelligence officials say Russia has helped upgrade the missiles’ Inertial Navigation System (INS), reducing the estimated margin of error from approximately one kilometer to just 1-5 meters.





Security officials in Japan and South Korea have expressed growing concern that North Korea is effectively using the war in Ukraine as a real-world testing ground to refine its missile technology.





Analysts warn that such improvements could significantly enhance Pyongyang’s ability to precisely strike high-value military targets, including command centers, ammunition depots and military bases across the region.





The development is particularly concerning for South Korea, as its next-generation L-SAM II air defense system is not expected to be fully operational until around 2035