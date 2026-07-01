Ukraine Claims Fuel Crisis Is Forcing Some Russian Troops to March Over 30 Kilometers



Ukrainian officials say recent strikes on energy infrastructure in Russian-occupied Crimea are creating growing logistical challenges for Russian forces.





Speaking on July 1, Ukrainian official Mykhailo Fedorov stated that Ukraine’s campaign against fuel depots and energy facilities has triggered a chain reaction affecting Russia’s military supply network.





According to Fedorov, severe fuel shortages in Crimea have disrupted military transportation, reducing the availability of vehicles and fuel needed to support frontline operations.





Ukraine further claims that, in some sectors of southern Ukraine and around Crimea, certain Russian infantry units have reportedly been forced to march more than 30 kilometers to reach their positions because of a lack of fuel for military transport.





The claims have not been independently verified, and Russian authorities have not publicly commented on the reported logistical difficulties.