Ukraine claims record-breaking drone strike deep inside Siberia



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that Ukrainian forces successfully struck the Antipinsky Oil Refinery in Russia’s Tyumen region, located in western Siberia.





According to Zelensky, the refinery is situated more than 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, making it one of the deepest known Ukrainian strikes inside Russian territory since the start of the war.





The Ukrainian leader said the operation marked the combat debut of a new long-range drone developed by Ukrainian private defense company Fire Point. Zelensky claimed the system has an operational range exceeding 3,000 kilometers.





The strike reportedly triggered a large fire and heavy smoke at the refinery site. Russian regional authorities, however, maintained that the damage was caused by debris from intercepted drones.





If independently confirmed, the attack would represent another significant expansion of Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities and highlight Kyiv’s growing ability to target critical infrastructure far from the battlefield.