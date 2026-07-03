Ukraine Intercepts Most Drones, but Ballistic Missiles Remain a Major Challenge



Ukraine’s Air Force remained in continuous combat operations for more than 11 hours during one of Russia’s largest overnight aerial attacks.





According to Ukrainian military figures, air defenses intercepted 476 of 496 drones—a success rate of about 96%—using a combination of short-range air defense systems, mobile fire groups, and interceptor drones.





However, ballistic missiles remained the most difficult threat. Ukraine reported intercepting 48 missiles overall, but only 4 of 24 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, with the remaining missiles reportedly striking Kyiv and nearby residential areas, highlighting the ongoing challenge of defending against high-speed ballistic weapons.