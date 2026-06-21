Ukraine launches coordinated overnight strikes across occupied Crimea



Ukraine carried out a series of coordinated strikes overnight against multiple strategic targets across Russian-occupied Crimea, targeting energy and military infrastructure.





According to reports, a major oil storage facility near the port city of Kerch, located in eastern Crimea close to the Kerch Strait linking Crimea to mainland Russia, was struck by Ukrainian drones. NASA satellite data reportedly detected large heat signatures and fires in the area following the attack.





Further west, a high-voltage electrical substation in Bilohorsk, situated in central Crimea approximately 40 kilometers east of Simferopol, was reportedly hit, triggering a significant fire and disrupting local power infrastructure.





Explosions were also reported in Sevastopol, home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in southwestern Crimea, as well as in Yevpatoria on the peninsula’s western coast.





The strikes appear to be part of Ukraine’s ongoing campaign to disrupt Russian military logistics, energy infrastructure and command capabilities throughout occupied southern territories.