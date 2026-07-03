Ukraine Launches Retaliatory Strike on Russia’s Belgorod Region



Ukraine launched a retaliatory strike against Russia’s western border regions this afternoon, using a combination of missiles and kamikaze drones following the large-scale attacks on Kyiv.





Russia’s Belgorod region was reportedly hit the hardest, with a major fire breaking out at a large industrial facility.

Local authorities said energy infrastructure was damaged, triggering widespread power and water outages across parts of Belgorod.





Russian officials also reported that at least one civilian woman was killed after her vehicle was struck by blast fragments during the attack. The full extent of the damage and casualties is still being assessed.