Ukraine Reports Air Defense Missile Stocks Running Low After Massive Russian Assault





Following the latest large-scale Russian air attack, Ukrainian military officials said some frontline units have nearly exhausted interceptor missiles for advanced air defense systems, including Patriot, NASAMS, and IRIS-T.





According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia employed a combination of attack drones, decoys, and high-speed jet-powered drones to overwhelm air defenses, forcing Ukraine to expend large numbers of costly interceptor missiles during the operation.