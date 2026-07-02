Ukraine Restores Over 80% of Power After Overnight Russian Strikes



Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy says engineers have restored more than 80% of electricity supplies in the Odesa and Dnipro regions following overnight Russian missile and drone attacks on power infrastructure.





According to the ministry, emergency repair crews worked through the night to reconnect most affected communities and stabilize the electricity grid.





Despite the progress, Ukrainian authorities have urged industrial facilities to temporarily reduce electricity consumption to prevent excessive strain on backup power systems while repair work continues.





The restoration effort follows a new wave of Russian strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, underscoring the ongoing vulnerability of the country’s power network during the conflict.