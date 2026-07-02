Ukraine Says Air Defenses Intercepted Most of Russia’s Massive Overnight Assault



Ukraine’s Air Force says it successfully intercepted the majority of weapons launched during Russia’s latest large-scale combined air assault, describing the attack as an attempt to overwhelm the country’s air defense network.





According to Ukrainian officials, Russia launched 496 attack drones and 74 missiles in the overnight operation. Ukraine claims its air defenses destroyed 476 drones—an interception rate of nearly 96%—along with 49 missiles.





Ukraine said 25 ballistic missiles and 12 drones penetrated the country’s defenses, striking more than 33 locations nationwide.





Officials said Kyiv was the primary target of the assault, prompting Mayor Vitali Klitschko to urge residents to remain inside the city’s metro stations for extended periods while air raid alerts remained in effect.





The reported figures were released by the Ukrainian military and have not been independently verified.