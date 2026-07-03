Ukraine Says Death Toll in Kyiv Strike Rises to 30 as Rescue Operations Continue



Ukrainian officials said emergency crews are continuing search and rescue operations at three strike sites in Kyiv following Russia’s overnight attack.

Authorities said 30 people have been confirmed dead, nearly 100 others were injured, including children, while 10 people remain missing.





Officials also reported additional attacks in Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Sumy, where residential areas, schools, and a regional hospital were hit.

Ukraine is again calling on its international partners to strengthen its air defense capabilities, particularly against ballistic missile threats.