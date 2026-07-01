Ukraine Says Latest Strikes Are Part of Zelensky’s 40-Day Campaign to Pressure Russia



Ukraine says its latest long-range drone and missile attacks are part of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recently approved 40-day campaign, a strategy aimed at increasing military pressure on Russia and compelling Moscow to enter peace negotiations.





According to Ukrainian officials, the campaign focuses on sustained strikes against energy infrastructure, military airfields, logistics hubs, and strategic facilities, particularly in Russian-occupied Crimea, with the objective of reducing Russia’s operational capabilities through continuous long-range attacks.





Kyiv says the strategy relies heavily on long-range drones and precision weapons to maintain constant pressure and prevent Russian forces from regrouping or restoring damaged infrastructure.





Ukrainian authorities argue that the campaign is intended to increase the cost of continuing the war and encourage Russia to pursue a negotiated settlement. Russia has not commented on the characterization of the campaign, and its position on peace negotiations remains unchanged.