Ukraine Says Long-Range Strike Hit Russian Satellite Communications Center Near Moscow



Ukraine has announced that its long-range strike campaign has once again targeted the Dubna Space Communications Center in Russia’s Moscow region, a facility Kyiv says is used for satellite communications, military reconnaissance, and coordinating Russian operations in Ukraine.





According to Ukrainian officials, the site is located more than 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, highlighting Kyiv’s ability to strike strategic military infrastructure deep inside Russian territory.





Ukraine also stated that its Defense Forces have previously targeted four similar facilities in both the Moscow and Vladimir regions as part of an ongoing campaign aimed at degrading Russia’s military command, communications, and operational capabilities.





Russia has not officially commented on the latest Ukrainian claims, and the reported strike has not been independently verified.