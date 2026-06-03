Ukraine Strikes Oil Terminal Near Putin’s Major Economic Forum in St. Petersburg

Ukraine Strikes Oil Terminal Near Putin’s Major Economic Forum



Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering a large fire near Russia’s second-largest city on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2026).





Images and local reports showed flames and thick black smoke rising from the area, while temporary flight restrictions disrupted operations at Pulkovo Airport, affecting dozens of flights.

The targeted facility is one of the most important oil export terminals in the Baltic region, handling millions of tons of fuel annually.

The strike occurred just hours before Russia’s flagship economic forum began, placing security concerns at the center of an event intended to showcase the country’s economic resilience.