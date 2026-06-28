Ukraine strikes Russian oil refineries, massive fire erupts at Slavyansk facility



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Ukraine carried out another series of long-range strikes against Russia’s energy infrastructure as part of Kyiv’s ongoing campaign to disrupt Moscow’s war capabilities.





According to Ukrainian officials, a strike triggered a major fire at the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region after Ukrainian drones reportedly penetrated Russian air defenses and hit fuel storage facilities.





Russian authorities also reported that one civilian was killed after drone debris fell in the area.



Zelensky further stated that Ukrainian long-range drones successfully struck a second oil refinery in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, located approximately 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.





The attacks mark another deep-strike operation targeting Russia’s energy sector, which Ukraine says plays a key role in supporting Moscow’s military operations.