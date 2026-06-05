Ukraine To Make Gripen Fighter Its Future Air Power Backbone



Ukraine is preparing to make the Swedish-built Gripen fighter jet a key pillar of its future air force, potentially bringing the aircraft into direct combat against Russian forces for the first time in its operational history.





Under the reported agreement, Ukraine is set to acquire 20 new Gripen fighters, while Sweden is expected to provide an additional 16 older aircraft. The deal could later expand, with Kyiv reportedly considering the procurement of up to 150 aircraft.





If deployed, the Gripen would join Ukraine’s growing Western-supplied air fleet and face its first major real-world combat test in one of the world’s most intense air warfare environments..