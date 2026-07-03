Ukraine Urges Nearly 40 Allies to Transfer Patriot Missiles as Air Defense Stocks Dwindle



Ukraine has reportedly sent an urgent request to nearly 40 partner nations, asking them to transfer Patriot interceptor missiles from their existing stockpiles as soon as possible this month to reinforce the country’s air defenses.





According to Ukrainian officials, Kyiv has proposed replacing the transferred missiles through its future procurement contracts, effectively allowing allies to provide interceptors now and receive replacement allocations later.

The appeal comes as Ukraine warns that sustained Russian missile and drone attacks are placing increasing pressure on its air defense capabilities and ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit. Cccc