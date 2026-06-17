Ukrainian long-range strike hits oil refinery 500 km from front line



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces have successfully struck an oil refinery located approximately 500 kilometers away, in Russia’s Moscow region, highlighting Kyiv’s growing long-range strike capabilities.





In a statement, Zelenskyy thanked personnel from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, Defense Intelligence Directorate (HUR), and Missile Forces for what he described as an effective operation.





The Ukrainian leader argued that Russia must be pressured into ending the war and said long-range weapons have become an important tool in Ukraine’s strategy to counter Russian attacks and increase pressure on Moscow.





Zelenskyy described the strike as a response to continued Russian military operations and the ongoing prolongation of the conflict, which he said must come to an end.





The reported attack comes amid an escalating exchange of long-range drone and missile strikes between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides increasingly targeting strategic energy and military infrastructure deep behind the front lines.