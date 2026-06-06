Ukrainian Magura V5 Naval Drone Explodes At Romania’s Strategic Black Sea Port



Romanian authorities have confirmed an explosion involving a Ukrainian naval drone at the Port of Constanța, the country’s largest commercial and strategic Black Sea port.





According to reports, the drone was an Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV), believed to be a Magura V5 or a similar Sea Baby-class naval drone. The platform is designed as a long-range kamikaze vessel capable of carrying a high-explosive warhead weighing dozens of kilograms and is primarily used by Ukraine for attacks against Russian naval assets in the Black Sea.





The drone reportedly lost navigation control after being affected by electronic warfare measures, causing it to drift away from its intended operational area. It later became trapped near oil-containment barriers close to an oil transfer facility inside the port before detonating.





Officials say a total of four naval drones were involved in the incident, with one exploding inside the port area while three others detonated offshore and in open waters.





The event comes just days after a separate drone incident in Romania involving a Russian Geran-2 loitering munition, highlighting growing concerns that electronic warfare and navigation disruptions in the Black Sea conflict are increasingly causing military drones to cross into NATO territory.