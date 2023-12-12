UMODZI KUMAWA IS A GROUP CENTRED ON DEVELOPMENT, NOT FIGHTING GOVERNMENT

Monday, December 11, 2023

We, the members of the Umodzi Kumawa group, strongly refute the recent sensational headline published by News Diggers Newspaper suggesting that Easterners have formed a group to fight the UPND Government due to perceived marginalization. This headline is grossly misleading and fails to accurately represent the purpose and objectives of our organization.

In a recent interview with Mr. Ulande Nkomesha, I clearly stated that the Umodzi Kumawa group is a non-partisan entity that aims to bring Eastern Province together and explore ways to harness the natural resources and potential within the region. Our ultimate goal is to promote development and progress in Eastern Province, while actively engaging with the local communities.

The idea behind Umodzi Kumawa is to unite and bring together the brilliant minds and individuals within Eastern Province to effectively utilize the vast resources at our disposal. We are blessed with national parks, fertile land, and significant mineral deposits. By collectively harnessing these resources, we believe the province can experience substantial development and growth.

It is crucial to emphasize that the Umodzi Kumawa group is not here to fight against any government, including the current New Dawn Government. Our purpose is to work hand in hand with the government of the day, regardless of their political affiliation, to ensure that Eastern Province’s untapped potential is transformed into tangible development. We acknowledge that collaboration and cooperation are necessary to achieve sustainable progress.

Regarding the names listed as interim office bearers, we would like to clarify that they are simply a draft and subject to further discussion and agreement. We are yet to engage the individuals listed to determine their availability and willingness to serve the purpose of harnessing Eastern Province’s immense potential.

The Umodzi Kumawa group stands firm in its commitment to promoting unity, development, and progress in Eastern Province. We firmly disassociate ourselves from any narrative or claims suggesting that our goals involve fighting or opposing the government. Our objective is to collaborate, seek support, and work together with the government for the betterment of Eastern Province and its people.

We urge the public and all stakeholders to disregard any misconceptions or misinterpretations of our organization’s intentions. We remain dedicated to our mission of unlocking Eastern Province’s extraordinary potential and fostering inclusive and sustainable development.

Chanoda Ngwira

Interim Spokesperson – UMODZI KUM’AWA