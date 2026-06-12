UN Condemns Tanker Strike That Killed Indian Sailors



The United Nations has condemned the attack on the oil tanker MT Settebello off the coast of Oman that resulted in the deaths of three Indian civilian crew members.





UN officials said the incident raises serious concerns over the protection of civilian shipping during military operations and called for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the strike.





The case is expected to draw increased scrutiny from international maritime organizations as questions grow over the legality of attacks on commercial vessels operating in the conflict zone.