UN Suspends Food Programme In DRC Over Safety Concerns Amid Crisis

The United Nations (UN) has suspended its World Food Programme (WFP) operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) due to security concerns as the ongoing conflict in the country’s volatile east worsens.

On Friday, clashes erupted in Sake, a town about 20 kilometers from Goma, between the Congolese army and the M23 rebel group, a military source told AFP.

The situation deteriorated following failed peace talks, with M23 fighters allegedly backed by Rwandan forces gaining more territory in recent weeks.

The crisis has created a humanitarian crisis and threatens Goma, a city of about two million residents.

In a statement released on Sunday, WFP Executive Director, Cincy Mccain, said about 800,000 persons have been affected by the crisis.

“Escalating violence in eastern DRC has forced WFP to temporarily pause critical emergency operations, leaving 800k people without lifesaving assistance. Our team’s safety is paramount,” She in a post on X.

“We call for peace, protection of humanitarian workers & safe access to those in need of aid,” Mccain added.

In another statement on Sunday, Peter Musoko, WFP Representative and Country Director, DRC, in an X post, said the lack of access has affected its programme in the region.

Musoko called on parties to “cease hostilities” and promised that its humanitarian activities will resume when things turn for the better.

The statement read, “WFP strongly condemns the escalation of violence in the eastern DR Congo that is endangering civilian populations.

“We’re calling for immediate & unimpeded access to reach those most in need. WFP is committed to stay in the region, with critical staff remaining on the ground.

“We call on all parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and uphold obligations under International Humanitarian Law, including the protection and safety of humanitarian workers.

“Due to the escalation in violence, WFP has been compelled to temporarily pause our operations in the North Kivu – where 800,000 people rely on vital food and nutrition assistance – until it is safe for communities and our staff.

“WFP is focused on supporting the 7.1 million most vulnerable women, men, and children in #DRCongo who depend on us for life-saving and life-changing support. We aim to resume as soon as circumstances allow. WFP operations in the rest of DRC continue uninterrupted,” the statement stated.

Medical teams from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it treated over 70 wounded individuals in Goma’s hospitals following clashes in the last few days.

As violence escalates, thousands of civilians have fled to Goma’s city center on foot in search of safety.

The M23 rebel group, known as the March 23 Movement, previously occupied Goma in 2012 before being driven out by the Congolese army with support from MONUSCO and international diplomatic pressure on Rwanda.

However, recent diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have made little progress.

A planned December meeting between Congolese President, Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, aimed at restoring peace through an Angola-led process, was canceled due to unresolved disagreements.

Despite multiple ceasefires being declared over the years, none have held for long. Turkey, which has been expanding its diplomatic influence across Africa, recently offered to mediate talks between the DRC and Rwanda.