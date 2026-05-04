Understanding the ZiG Currency



The Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), introduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, is the country’s latest attempt to stabilize its economy after years of currency instability.





ZiG is backed by gold reserves and foreign currencies, designed to control inflation and restore public trust in the financial system. Unlike previous currencies, its supply is meant to be tightly regulated to prevent excessive printing.





The current exchange rate stands at 1 USD to 25.34 ZiG, reflecting market confidence in the new system..





Zimbabwe now faces its biggest test: whether citizens and businesses will trust and adopt the currency long term.



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