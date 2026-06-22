Unending calls for the opposition to bundle together and remove HH!



There have been unending, almost incessant calls for the opposition parties in the country to come together and remove President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government from public office.





There have been particular calls made to especially to people like Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba and Socialist Party (SP) leader Fred M’membe, among others, to relinquish their presidential aspirations for 2026 by joining hands with Tonse/Pamodzi alliance led by Brian Mundubile and his running-mate Makebi Zulu.





We are aware that apart from public calls, there have been private calls involving the leaders of the opposition to join forces and rid the country of the Hichilema administration.





However, from the look of things, it is pretty clear that those calls have gone unheeded, as Kalaba and M’membe have given their own arguments as to why they can’t join forces with Mundubile and Zulu. In the case of Kalaba, the CF leader has argued that he cannot be asked to join ranks with others when Zambians have not even been given the opportunity to hear about the competing programmes the various parties are offering them, something he said should actually form the basis upon which people must make their electoral decisions. He has even gone further to challenge his fellow competitors to a televised national debate, saying he will have no problems joining hands with Hichilema, or anyone in the opposition that would be able to convince him that their programme for Zambians is superior than that of his party and his Orange Alliance. We are just not sure how he would be able to measure up to accepting another programme that is superior than something he’s been working towards over the many years he formed his CF.





As for M’membe, his argument is that elections are not just a matter of changing governments, saying what matters also is the character and standing of the people they wish to replace those in government with.



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