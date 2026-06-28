Unexploded Russian missile warhead found near apartment building in Kyiv

Ukrainian emergency services have reported the discovery of an unexploded Russian missile warhead buried in the ground just meters away from a residential apartment building in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district.

The discovery came following Russia’s large-scale missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian capital earlier today. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defenses intercepted six ballistic missiles, including Iskander-M and S-400 missiles, as well as one Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missile and 125 drones during the attack.

Bomb disposal teams and emergency personnel immediately secured the area and ordered the evacuation of nearby residents while specialists worked to safely remove and neutralize the unexploded ordnance.

Authorities warned that unexploded missile debris continues to pose a serious danger to civilians even after air defense systems successfully intercept incoming threats.