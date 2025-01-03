UNHCR: 3,000 flee poll violence in Mozambique

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and the Government of Malawi say they have recorded around 2,000 people who crossed the border from Mozambique, and another 1,000 who entered Eswatini in the past week fleeing the post-election chaos in the neighbouring country.

UNHCR said Tuesday that it was deeply alarmed by the situation in Mozambique, where post-election unrest has forced thousands to flee their homes, especially after the country’s Constitutional Counsel (CC) confirmed on December 23 that the ruling Frelimo party won the disputed presidential election held in October.

Presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, supported by the Podemos party, rejected the results proclaimed by the highest court in the land, and his supporters, along with other opposition parties, have been organising protests that are violently thwarted by the police.

Decide Electoral Platform, an NGO, says some 277 have been killed since October 21, 2024, and another 586 have gunshot wounds from the protests.

The UN agency said some camps for the internally displaced are overcrowded, with 1,000 people sharing a single latrine, sparking fears of disease outbreak and spread.

In Eswatini, the Malindza refugee reception centre, originally designed for 250 people, is now housing more than 1,000.

According to Chansa Kapaya, UNHCR’s regional director for Southern Africa, the refugees and civilians are facing immense risks, losing their livelihoods and relying on humanitarian assistance.

“While we are grateful for the generosity of Malawi and Eswatini, immediate support is crucial to tackle the worsening crisis and prevent further suffering,” she said.

On Monday, outgoing President Filipe Nyusi ruled out possible foreign mediation to resolve the post-election crisis in the country, advocating dialogue and local solutions without “schemes, arrangements and interests.”

During a meeting with leaders of the political parties with representation in the next parliament, President Nyusi said that “the solutions for Mozambique can only be found by us Mozambicans.”

Nyusi met with the leader of the Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo) Ossufo Momade, president of the Democratic Movement of Mozambique (MDM) Lutero Simango, and Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo, the declared winner of the presidential vote.

The Optimist Party for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos), which backed Mondlane, was represented by Albino Forquilha, while the extra-parliamentary New Democracy (ND) was represented by Salomão Muchanga.

According to the CC, Mr Chapo won the presidential contest with 65.17 percent of the votes, followed by Mr Mondlane with 24.19 percent of the votes. Renamo’s Momade got 6.62 percent and MDM leader Lutero Simango managed 4.02 percent of the vote.

Last week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern about the post-election violence, which has resulted in the loss of lives, and the destruction of property, and called all Mozambicans to seek a peaceful resolution, in a constructive manner.