🚨UNIP PRESIDENTIAL BIDS COLLAPSE AS FACTIONS FAIL TO FILE NOMINATIONS, SANDWE BACKS HH RE-ELECTION





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



UNIP faction Vice President John Sandwe has expressed delight after two presidential candidates who had applied and paid the K100,000 nomination fee failed to successfully file their nominations for the August 13 polls.





Speaking at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, Mr. Sandwe, who is also Chairperson for Elections under the faction led by Rt. Col. Henry Miyoba, said the party was opposed to any UNIP presidential nomination being accepted by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





He stated that their faction is fully supporting UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and would not want Zambians to vote him out of office.





This comes after one of the UNIP faction presidents, Bishop Trevor Musonda Mwamba, officially withdrew from the presidential race through a letter addressed to the ECZ.





Bishop Mwamba had been expected to pre-process his supporters and officially file his nomination.





Meanwhile, another faction president, Mr. Mike Kayele, who had paid the nomination fee, failed to complete the nomination process before the close of nominations for presidential candidates.





Earlier, the ECZ had declared its readiness to handle the two presidential applications for the same party ticket on a case-by-case basis.





UNIP currently has three factions led by Rt. Col. Henry Miyoba, Bishop Trevor Musonda Mwamba, and Mr. Mike Kayele.



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