FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE, UKA MEMBERSHIP
16th February, 2024
The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA, wishes to thank all the various individuals, parties and organisations that have indicated support for the Alliance.
We wish to let the general public know that as other parties formally join us, we shall be putting out official notices announcing their joining.
Currently the members of UKA are;
1. United Liberal Party, ULP
2. New Heritage Party, NHP
3. Golden Party Zambia, GPZ
4. Citizens First, CF
5. National Democratic Congress, NDC
6. Patriotic Front, PF
7. Forum for Democracy and Development, FDD and
8. Christian Democratic Party, CDP
Issued by:
Jackson Silavwe
President- Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ
Ms Saboi Imboela
President- National Democratic Congress, NDC
