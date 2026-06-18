United States Govt to bring Cape Verde keeper Vozinha’s mother to watch him at the World Cup

The mother of Cape Verde’s star goalkeeper Vozinha has been granted a visa to enter the United States in time for her 40-year-old son’s next World Cup match.

Cape Verde was named by the US government on a list of countries whose citizens must post a returnable bond of $15,000 (£11,200) to travel to the United States, in addition to a visa fee. The Trump administration last month dropped the requirement for World Cup ticket holders, but by that point the high costs had ruled out the trip for Ana Candida Evora, the mother of Cape Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper.

Vozinha became the breakout star of the World Cup after his multiple saves in the 0-0 draw with Spain in their first game.

After the match, Vozinha broke down in tears on the pitch. Speaking after the game, he said: “I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here; they died a few years ago. They were everything for me, for my life. I also cried because my mum didn’t manage to be here because of the visa. Because of the money we had to pay for the visa, we didn’t manage to [get it done] on time. I would like her to be here, but I’m also very happy.

“I have worked my whole life for this moment. I’m 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012. I thought about leaving, but I continued because of this dream. This is for everyone. I was named man of the match, but this is for all of my teammates because without them nothing would be possible. I will continue to work for Cape Verde and for the people.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced on Wednesday, June 17, that Vozinha’s mother has been granted a visa to come to the United States.

Jeffries said he spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and “asked the State Department to do everything in their power to ensure that his mother can attend Cabo Verde’s next match.”

Jeffries said all fees have been waived and travel arrangements are being made to get her to Cape Verde’s next game Sunday against Uruguay in Miami.

“I thank Secretary Rubio, U.S. State Department officials, the government of Cabo Verde and FIFA for working together to make this possible,” Jeffries said.